Tornado warning issued for Wilkinson County

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

NEW ORLEANS — National Weather Service Office in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Wilkinson County from 1:05 p.m. until 2p.m. West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee Parishes are included in the tornado warning

According to the warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Palmetto, Louisiana moving northeast at 30 mph after radar indicated rotation.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.” the report states.

Email newsletter signup

People in Wilkinson County should take cover now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Please avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris by covering your head with your arms or a helmet.

More News

Tornado Warning issued for area including Centrevile, Gloster, Liberty

Man shot in what police say was a father-son struggle

Adams County, Concordia Parish under Tornado Watch

WEATHER UPDATE: City of Natchez postpones special called meeting due to weather threat

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections