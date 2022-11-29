Tornado warning issued for Wilkinson County Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

NEW ORLEANS — National Weather Service Office in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Wilkinson County from 1:05 p.m. until 2p.m. West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee Parishes are included in the tornado warning

According to the warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Palmetto, Louisiana moving northeast at 30 mph after radar indicated rotation.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.” the report states.

People in Wilkinson County should take cover now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Please avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris by covering your head with your arms or a helmet.