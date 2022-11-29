Traveling: Natchez hoops set for trip to Big Easy Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, La — Natchez High School’s basketball program has a busy itinerary planned for this Wednesday. Athletic Director Alphaka Moore said the girls and boys teams have an opportunity to play basketball at the Smoothie King Center where the New Orleans Pelicans play.

Natchez’s games will start at 12:30 p.m. against Sarah T. Reed in New Orleans. In 2020, Natchez sent the boys team down to New Orleans to play a game so it is not the first time they have played in the Big Easy. Moore said she asked if they could come play at the arena again this year and both teams were invited.

She said the teams will get a tour of the locker room and Pelicans’ facilities, have a photo shoot and play on the court before attending the Pelicans game against the Toronto Raptors. They also plan to tour a couple of college campuses in New Orleans such as Xavier University and Dillard University and go to the Riverwalk Mall to eat and shop.

“I think it will be a good experience for the kids,” Moore said. “They can see New Orleans culture in a safe space. They can also get a feel for a college campus in an inner city area. The experience on the court is something they will remember forever.”

Moore said if Natchez was to advance to the state tournament played at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, also known as the Big House, they would be prepared for the big stage.

“We look forward to these types of opportunities and they prepare us for the coliseum if we make it there,” she said. “It is a big moment in a big environment.”

Natchez was scheduled to take on Wilkinson County in basketball Tuesday night but severe weather cancelled the games.

If you forgot to buy your ticket, they can be purchased at the arena entrance tomorrow for $50. Tickets include access to both the boys and girls game with lower level seating for the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Toronto Raptors and a $10 donation to the Natchez Hardwood Booster Club.