Wauweese Jolly Hackett Published 8:23 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Sept. 2, 1928 – Nov. 27, 2022

Wauweese Jolly Hackett, age 94 passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Clinton, MS. A resident of Madison the past twenty years, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George Hackett, her parents and two sisters, Betty Ruth Jolly and Martha Ryals Ratliff.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Young and husband Richard, grandchildren, Drew and wife Jennifer all of Madison, Kelly Young of Tupelo, and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and George Young. She is also survived by her brother, Curtis Jolly and wife Barbara of Greenwood and sister, Charline Ivey and husband Eddie of Brandon and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Memorials can be made to the Natchez Children’s Services or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.