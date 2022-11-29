WEATHER UPDATE: City of Natchez postpones special called meeting due to weather threat Published 11:12 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

NATCHEZ — Due to potential inclement weather, this afternoon’s special called meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen to discuss matters dealing with the Natchez Police Department has been postponed until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The meeting was scheduled to interview four candidates within the Natchez Police Department with the rank of Commander to find one to be the Interim Chief of Police, as Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is resigning effective Dec. 31.

These officers are Jerry Ford, Cal Green, Ben Hewitt and Justin Jones. Severe weather will likely begin between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. today and last through 3 a.m. Wednesday, said David Cox, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Jackson office said during a Tuesday morning weather briefing.

“The primary threat is tornadoes, some of which could be strong and long-tracked,” Cox said.

The Northern part of Adams County is in the red zone with a moderate risk for strong tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour. For the rest of Adams County, strong tornadoes, hail up to golf ball-size and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour are possible.

“The threat begins after 2 p.m. and especially after 4 p.m., severe weather will start to ramp up,” Cox said. The weather risk has a long duration and could possibly continue into the early morning hours.

Included with these other risks is a limited threat of localized flash flooding in the Pine Belt Region, along the Natchez Trace corridor and north of the Interstate 20 corridor. Adams County may see heavy rain up to 1 to 3 inches in a short time, making localized flash flooding possible, especially in low-lying areas.

Natchez Police Department asks that people avoid any unnecessary traveling after 4 p.m. today to reduce the potential of weather-related accidents.

“If you don’t have to be on the road after 4 p.m., then don’t be,” Jones said.

The Adams County Safe Room will open as a shelter if the county is under a Tornado Watch, said Adams County Volunteer Fire Coordinator Darryl Smith. In the event of power outages, officials said utility companies will not mobilize work crews until after the bad weather clears.