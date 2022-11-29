World Cup starter has Baton Rouge connections

Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

BATON ROUGE — United States Men’s National Team player Cameron Carter-Vickers spent his summers in Baton Rouge with his dad Howard Carter, a former LSU Tiger basketball player. Carter-Vickers was named to the starting 11 set to play Iran in today’s World Cup group stage finale on Fox Sports1 at 1 p.m.

The centre-back is playing on a big occasion Tuesday afternoon. A win would see the US advance while any other result would see the national team eliminated from the competition with either England or Iran advancing.

A win of four goals or more over Iran and an England loss or draw to Wales would allow the US to win the group and thus place them in a better position for the knockout stages of the tournament.

