Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 18-23:

Jordan Bates charged with failure to stop. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jordan Bates charged with possession of weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jordan Bates charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Sonya Robertson charged with motor vehicle – taking. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, Nov. 18:

Derrick Faust, who pleaded guilty to robbery on Oct. 17, 2022, was sentenced to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with ten (10) years to serve, and five (5) years suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision in Judge Blackwell’s court. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

James D. Mooney, who pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence causing permanent injury (Count IV) on Oct. 6, 2022, was sentenced to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, including time served in any Louisiana correctional facility for a Felony Fleeing charge related to this incident, with 15 years to serve, and ten (10) years suspended, the first five (5) years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the remaining five (5) years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision in Judge Blackwell’s court. The defendant shall be subject to an interlock device pursuant to law. Must pay all court costs and fees, including at $250.00 prosecution fee.

Anthony Antwain Jackson, who was in violation of his post-release supervision for failure to repot, has his suspended sentence revoked in Judge Blackwell’s court, and is ordered to serve the remaining balance of his sentence. The defendant was remanded back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Cameron Washington, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault (Count I) on Sept. 29, 2022, was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Tre Michael Herbert, who pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine, more than 20 dosage units, but less than 40 dosage units (Count III) on Oct. 10, 2022, was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections in Judge Blackwell’s court. The court found that the defendant was low risk and non-violent, and was a proper subject for placement in an intensive supervision program. It was ordered that the defendant be placed into an intensive supervision program with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for three years with the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision for ten (10) years, the first five (5) years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision, and the remaining five (5) years to be served on informal non-reporting post-release supervision. Must pay a fine to the Adams County Sheriff’s Drug Fund in the amount of $1,500.00, as well as all court costs and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee, to be fully paid within one year.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

Gary Nelson, 31, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tony Darren Hill, 59, charged with controlled substance: possession .1 gram < 2 grams. Case bound over to a grand jury. Surety bond set at $5,750.00.

Keondrick Jkyon Jones, 20, charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Deatrica Lynette Smith, 51, charged with controlled substance: possession .1 gram < 2 grams. Case bound over to a grand jury. Cash bond set at $500.00.

Broderick Montrell Jackson, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault – domestic violence reduced to misdemeanor. Cash bond set at $2,000.00.