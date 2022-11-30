Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Adams County

Nov. 18-23

Civil suits:

Providential Properties, LLC v. Regions Bank.

DHS — Edgar Washington.

DHS — Henry C. Stinson.

DHS — Colton R. Prescott.

DHS — Damion D. Williams.

Estate of Ernest Vernon Mallory Jr.

Divorces:

Robert Aaron Day v. Leigha Thompson Day.

James Earl Perkins and Esther Ruth Perkins. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Todd Marshall Fulmer Jr., 23, Zachary, La. to Holly Elizabeth Trichell, 22, Calhoun, La.

Lee Matthew Maier, 50, Natchez to Cheri Leaycraft Charvet (Leaycraft), 57, Natchez.

Travis Raymond Blanton, 38, Natchez to Chassidy LaShondra Jackson, 29, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 17-22

RKMS, LLC to Main Line Inspection, LLC, lot 39 Montebello Subdivision.

Morris R. Hymel and Sheila S. Hymel to Hector H. Matherne Jr. and Lana Kay G. Matherne, lot 74 Sandy Creek Estates.

Eliza Sharp Plauche to John Patrick Berthelot-Nunez and Ernest Nunez III, land beginning at a point on the easterly side or line of South Union Street.

Mortgages:

Nov. 17-22

Donald Thompson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 183 Montebello Subdivision.

Jody A. Nichols to United Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 10 Oakland Park Subdivision.

James Brown to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 11 Passman Subdivision.

Kim Johnson and Johnson Gas, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, 0.800 Acres, More or Less, Portion of Re-Division of lot F of the Division of the Andrews Tract.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Nov. 24

Civil cases:

None. (No court on that date due to Thanksgiving Holiday)

Concordia Parish

Nov. 18-23

Civil suits:

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Delbert Johnson.

First Heritage Credit of Louisiana, LLC v. James Smith.

Vivian Jefferson v. Arteius S. Jefferson.

State of Louisiana v. Arteius S. Jefferson.

Breanna Perrin v. Joshua Foucher.

State of Louisiana v. Joshua Foucher.

Bluffton Health System, LLC D/B/A Bluffton Regional v. Cedrick Milligan.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. NXT Level Transportation, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Bobby L. Madison Sr.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Will Chappell.

In Re: Jo’Anthion A. Harris.

Divorces:

Carey Miller v. Samantha Miller.

Marriage license applications:

Montrell D’Shay Harrell, 35, Ferriday to Elaine Vernice Hawkins, 35, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Robert M. Mahony and Sarah Stutson Hudnall to Robert M. Mahony Jr., a partition of the J. Miller Willson Estate.

Estate of Lena Joyce K. Eames to Powers Real Estate, LLC, lot 3 Red Gum Plantation.

Angle E. Rayes Rivera and Guadalupe Ortiz to Ashia Zidan, lot 4 in Block No. 23 of the Town of Ferriday.

Johnny Biddle to Main Line Inspection, LLC, lot 252 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Sylvia R. Bunch to James F. Bunch Jr., lot 13 Upper Coosa Plantation.

Bennie R. Groum and Bennie Roe Gorum Jr. to DC AG, LLC, lot 21 in Block No. 85 of the Town of Vidalia.

Jeffery L. Woods and Stephanie D. Woods to Jeffery L. Woods and Stephanie D. Woods, lot 18 Glade Subdivision, First Development.

Mortgages:

Powers Real Estate, LLC to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, lot 4 in Block No. 23 of the Town of Ferriday.

James Frederick Bunch Jr. to Delta Bank, lot 13 Upper Coosa Planation.

Jared Patrick Jones to Delta Bank, a 9.622 acre portion of lots 133 and 134 Helena Plantation.

DC AG, LLC to Delta Bank, lot 21 in Block No. 85 of the Town of Vidalia.

Jeffery L. Woods and Stephanie D. Woods to New Day Financial, LLC, lot 18 Glade Subdivision, First Development.