Crime Reports: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Samantha Diane Green, 32, 4962 McNair Road, Roxie, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Justice Lynae White, 26, 1241 Daisy Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Friday

Titus Tyric Gooden, 23, 145 Wiggens North Street, Gulfport, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Dekevionne Tyrell Buie, 22, 5714 White Apple Road, Roxie, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

James Allen Coley, 25, 5 Hillcrest Drive/Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Nov. 24

Carlisha Dominique Jenkins, 28, 491 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense, motor vehicle: careless driving, and motor vehicle: no driver’s license. No bond set on any of the charges.

Crystal Marie Holmes, 34, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm and contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $750.00 on simple assault charge and $348.75 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

George Lee Humes, 78, 315 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, Nov. 23

Sharonea Lashay Savage, 36, 5047 Mississippi State Highway 547, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Theft on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas Station.

Attempted breaking and entering on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Daisy Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Miller Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Main Street.

Threats on Creek Bend Road.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Unwanted subject on Wood Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lindberg Avenue.

Two traffic stops on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on South Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on State Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Harassment on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Virginia Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Waverly Lane.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Theft on College Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Haley Nettles, 21, North Swan Court, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Keondrick Jkyon Jones, Louisiana State Highway 15, Ferriday, La., on charge of receiving stolen property. Held on $15,000 bond.

Reginald Q. McCoy, 39, Watson Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise price exceeds $2,000. Held on $5,000 bond.

Gary Nelson, 31, Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, La., on charge of aggravated assault; attempts to cause bodily injury. Held on $100,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on North Swan Court.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Simple assault on North Palestine Road.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Sedgefield Road.

Civil matter on Fredrick Road.

Unwanted subject on North Swan Court.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on Mullins Road.

Disturbance on North Swan Court.

Dog problem on U.S. 61 North.

Missing person on Pinemount Road.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Cardinal Drive.

Two accidents on Southwind Road.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Redd Loop Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Ingram Circle.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

False alarm on Barth Street.

Shots fired on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Disturbance on Jack Kelly Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Casey Butter, 49, 2008 Forth St., Jonesville, disturbing the peace by public drunkenness. No bond set.

Joseph Kelly, 40, 255 Lumis Lane, Clayton, bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Joshua N. Green, 39, 208 Magoon Road, Monterey, driving while intoxicated with an accident. No bond set.

Andreas Cauley, 47, 511 Doty Road, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Breanna Perrin, 23, 604 Airport Road, Vidalia, disturbing the peace by drunkenness and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Koffman King, 46, 239 High Ridge Drive, Homa, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of stolen firearms. No bond set.

Jeremy Lee, 41, 603 Walnut St., possession of a schedule II drug with intent and possession of a schedule I drug. No bond set.

Jamarrius Johnson, 19, 27393 Louisiana Highway 15, flight from an officer, speeding, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jessie Beard, 38, 180 Hummingbird Lane, Jena, possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious person on T’s Road.

Suspicious person on Temple Road.

Domestic violence on Rabb Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Attempted break in on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Washington Heights Road.

Theft on Airport Road.

Public drunk at Ferriday Market.

Unwanted person on Morace Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Drug law violation on Southside Drive.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 569.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Garden Drive.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 65.

Alarms on Lake Drive.

Unwanted person on Smith Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Loose horses on Nations Road.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Unauthorized use on Tolliver Road.

Drug law violation on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on Leroy Williams Road.

Public drunk on Airport Road.

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on Galloway Street.

Theft from automobile interior on Willow Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 425.

Criminal trespass on Poole Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 425.

Missing person on Louisiana Highway 910.

Introduction of contraband on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Luke Martin Road.

Shots fired on Slocum Levee Road.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Donald Drive.

Shots fired in Clayton.

Shots fired on Moose Lodge Road.

Unwanted person on Bingham Street.

Disturbance on Morace Road.

Alarms on Ferriday Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Drug law violation Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on Main Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Criminal trespass on US 84.

Attempted break in on Minorca Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Domestic violence on Magoun Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Public assistance on Levee Heights Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Roosevelt Brooker III, 29, 1715 Ashland Ave., Niagra Falls, New York, disturbing the peace by public drunkenness, entry and remaining after being forbidden, resisting an officer (two counts), and threatening a public officer. No bond set.