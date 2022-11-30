Dallas Wicks Published 1:04 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

FAYETTE – Services for Dallas Wicks, 91, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Claiborne County Hospital in Port Gibson, MS will be at Hollywood Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. E.E. Colenberg, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.