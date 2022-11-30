Dorothy McDonald Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

May 12, 1935 – Nov. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Dorothy McDonald, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez on Sunday, Dec. 04, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with Bro. Brenton Smith officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Dorothy McDonald was born on Sunday, May 12, 1935, in Natchez, MS, and passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Ferriday, LA. She was a resident of Ferriday and a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Dorothy retired after 27 years of service as the Director of Concordia Parish Council on Ageing.

She was preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Effie Holloway; husband, Lonnie McDonald; son, Dale McDonald and infant son.

She is survived by daughter, Ann Yakey and her husband, Robert of Ferriday, LA; grandson, Michael Yakey, and his wife, Jenny of Vidalia, LA; grandson, Troy McDonald and his wife, Prianca of Dallas, TX; two great-granddaughters, Natalie Yakey and Madalyn Yakey. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.