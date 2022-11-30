Runners, fans invited to join inaugural ‘Rouxdolph Roll’ Published 11:17 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Rouxdolph is rolling into Natchez for a new event this holiday season.

Wardo’s Poboys is hosting the first annual Wardo’s Rouxdolph Roll run event on Dec. 6.

“We used to have the Holiday Half Marathon in Natchez,” said Tom Graning, an owner of Wardo’s. “It was always just a fun event for the community and a good time for everyone.”

Graning and his siblings and co-owners had been considering some type of holiday event for their business when they learned the half marathon would be cancelled this year.

“This came together pretty quickly,” he said, adding that they expect to grow the event in coming years. “The proceeds will go to help fund the Ward Graning Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cathedral School, and we hope that next year we can add an additional charity to the event.”

The event begins at 8 a.m. at Wardo’s Poboys on Broadway Street. Participants can compete in a 10K run; a 5K run or walk; and a 1-mile fun run. The courses are being finalized and will take runners and walker through downtown Natchez and surrounding areas..

“Participants in the 10K and 5K will get t-shirts,” Graning said. “And anyone can come out and join in the fun and cheer on the runners.

“We’ll have live music and specials that day at Wardo’s. We want to just make it a fun holiday event for the community.”

Entry fees are $35 for the 10K; $30 for the 5K; and $10 for the fun run. Participants can register online at https://wardosrouxdolphroll.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=15568 or by going to itsyourrace.com and searching for events in Natchez.