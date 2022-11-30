Weather Forecast: December 1, 2022 Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

NATCHEZ — Merry Christmas, December is finally here and so are the holidays. Deck the halls with boughs of holly, light up your tree and finish up the gift shopping.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 58 and an east wind at 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 41 and a southeast wind around 5mph.

Natchez received .27 inches of precipitation yesterday as thunderstorms rolled through the area. Hopefully you escaped any severe damage from the storm.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi River is at 17.5 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to fall to 17.3 tomorrow in Natchez. The river will continue to drop into the weekend.