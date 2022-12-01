Annette Davis Carter Published 4:04 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

March 18, 1937 – Nov. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Annette Davis Carter, 85, of Natchez, who died Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Jackson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Burial will follow at Egypt Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the funeral and will continue on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Annette was born March 18, 1937, in Adams County, the daughter of Rena Clark Davis and Theodore Davis. She was educated in the Catholic School system. Mrs. Carter was a passionate entrepreneur who owned and operated multiple businesses.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Odell Carter, Sr., parents, son, Tony Carter, sister, Mary Green and two brothers, John Davis and Freddie Clark.

Annette leaves to cherish her memories: three sons: William Jackson (Delores), Odell Carter, Jr. (Mary) and Jerome Carter (Janice); six daughters: Deborah Woods, Norma Moore (Bruce), Wanda Jennings (Larry), Courtney James (Roosevelt), Tasheika Carter and Ladonna Davis (Kale); two brothers, James Davis and Harold Davis; three sisters: Ida Davis, Bessie Stephenson (Terry) and Helen Barrow; special friend, Edward Dunmore; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.