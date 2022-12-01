Jamaal Lateef Murray Published 3:10 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Oct. 12, 1977 – Nov. 22, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jamaal Lateef Murray, 45, of Terry, MS, who died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Jackson will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Jamaal was born Oct. 12, 1977, in Natchez, the son of Patricia Elaine Green-Murray and Wilson Murray, Jr. He was a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson, MS, and attended Tougaloo College in Jackson. Jamaal was employed with Tri County Tree Care. He was an avid sports fan, music Aficionado, and a former basketball player at Murrah High School.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Green-Murray; maternal grandparents: Walter Green, Jr. and Thelma Morris Green and paternal grandparents: Wilson Murray, Sr. and Katie Bell Faulkner Murray.

Jamaal leaves to cherish his memories: his parents: Wilson Murray, Jr. and Darnella Smith-Murray of Terry, MS; sister: Dandridge E. Murray of Cypress, TX; significant other: Sonya Watson; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com