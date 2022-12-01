James Lees Browning Sr. Published 4:02 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

March 1, 1940 – Nov. 26, 2022

Memorial services for James Lees Browning Sr., 82, of Natchez who died Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Pearl will be held at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Browning was born March 1, 1940, in Natchez, MS the son of Lester Layne Browning, Sr. and Effie Lees Browning.

He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, United States Navy veteran, Forrest Ranger in Washington State, and retired from Mississippi and Louisiana school systems.

Mr. Browning was preceded in death by his father, Lester Browning, Sr.; mother, Effie Browning; brothers, Lester Browning, Jr. and William Browning; and sister Carol Preisman.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Reid Browning; sons, James Browning, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Caldwell, Idaho, John Browning and wife Candace of Tupelo, MS, daughter Mary Smith and husband Curt of Vidalia, LA; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the National Marine Corp League, 3619 Jefferson Davis Highway Suite 115 Stafford, Virginia 22554.

Online condolences may e sent to the family at lairdfh.com.