Mayor, aldermen call special meeting for Dec. 6 to discuss police matters

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen have called a special meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 115 S. Pearl St., to discuss police matters.

On Nov. 30, the mayor and board met to interview three candidates — Jerry Ford, Justin Jones and Cal Green, all currently commanders in the city’s police department — for the interim police chief position to replace Chief Joseph Daughtry, who has resigned to become the next police chief in Columbus. Daughtry will remain with the Natchez department until Dec. 31.

The city’s fourth police commander, Ben Hewitt, took himself out of the running for the interim chief position.

The mayor and board took no action after its special meeting on Nov. 30.

