Andrew’s Tavern to open early for full day of sports action Saturday Published 3:05 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — It will be a short turnaround for Andrew’s Tavern Saturday morning when they open their doors at 8:30 a.m. in anticipation of World Cup action, TCU’s Big 12 Championship game appearance and LSU’s SEC Championship showdown against Georgia. Typically, Andrew’s doesn’t open until 11 a.m. and are open until 5 a.m. on Friday nights.

Owner Sammy Atkins said the 8:30 open time is due to the US Men’s National Team playing the Netherlands at 9a.m. in the round of 16 at the world cup.

A win would send the US through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. The US last played at the Brazil World Cup in 2014 and saw its campaign cut short by Belgium in Extra Time.

Atkins said a group of TCU fans are planning to meet at the Tavern for the Big 12 Championship game starting at 11a.m. after the World Cup game ends. TCU is ranked No. 3 in the country and plays No. 13 Kansas State with a playoff berth on the line for the Horned Frogs.

The SEC Championship game kicks off at 3 p.m. and features No. 11 LSU and No. 1 Georgia. Atkins said they will give away a free beer or a free shot for every touchdown scored by the Tigers like they do for New Orleans Saints games.

“We also give away a prize for football bingo winners. It is pretty fun,” he said.