County expected to pass new district boundaries at its Monday morning meeting; Mayor and Board of Aldermen call special meeting for Tuesday to discuss police department leadership Published 4:47 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors meets on Monday at 9 a.m. and the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen plan a special meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Board of Supervisors meets in the boardroom of the County Administration and Supervisors Office at 314 State St. At its meeting on Monday, the board is expected to approve one of three redistricting plans presented at a public hearing on Nov. 21.

The county is also expected to approve the monthly financial reports of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Chancery Clerk’s office.

At its Tuesday meeting, the city is expected to continue to discuss the leadership of the Natchez Police Department.

The city’s elected officials meet at 115 S. Pearl St. in the Council Chambers.

On Nov. 30, the mayor and aldermen interviewed three current police department commanders — Jerry Ford, Cal Green and Justin Jones — with the aim of choosing one as interim police chief.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s last day is Dec. 31. He has accepted the position of police chief in Columbus.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen is Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.