Crime Reports: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

David Buckles, 37, 5 Maplewood Lane, contempt of court. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Keshawn Wiley, 27, 914 N. Union St., disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on Auburn Avenue.

Burglary on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Irving Lane.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on Silver Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Wilson Road.

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Prince Street.

Civil matter on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Welfare concern/check on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on McNeely Road.

Shots fired on Itasca Drive.

Intelligence report on Maple Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Maplewood Lane.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Reports — Monday

Burglary on Arlington Avenue.

Burglary on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Franklin Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Beulah Street.

Accident on North Meadow Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Shots fired on North Union Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on South Bluebird Drive.

Loud noise/music on Pecan Way.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Harassment on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Ingram Circle.

Simple assault on Michael Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Hit and run on South Wall Street.

Intelligence report on Campbell Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/First Pentecostal Church.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Crystal Murrell, 38, 23 Emerald Mound Road, Natchez, resisting an officer (two counts). Bond set at $1,500.

Ronnie Seals, 33, 143 Ron Road, probation violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Gerald Day, 61, 198 Trailer Park Road, Jonesville, possession of schedule II and schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Mary Sturdivant, 37, Homeless, entry and remaining after being forbidden. Fined $750.

Whitney McClure, 34, 721 Passman Road, Jonesville, possession of a schedule II drug, malfeasance in office, possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fire on US 84.

Warrant on US 84.

Accident on US 425.

Reports — Tuesday

Domestic violence on Margaret Circle.

Introduction of contraband on Carter Street.

Criminal damage to property Ralphs Road.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Rabb Road.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Levee Heights Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Trees down on Loop Road.