Mary Eliza Chatman Profice Published 8:35 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Nov. 23, 1927 – Nov. 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Eliza Chatman Profice, 95, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Pastor Sutton officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Mary was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Natchez, the daughter of Mary Newborne Chatman and Henry Chatman. Mrs. Profice was a member of Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church. She enjoyed cooking (best cornbread), watching her favorite television shows-Jimmy Swaggart and Judge Judy, and sitting on her porch with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Profice; parents; sons, Roger James Profice and Alexander Profice; siblings, Sarah Isaac, James Chatman, Isaac Chatman, Hattie Mae Evans, Joe Chatman, Carolyn Nichols, Herbert Chatman, Henry Chatman, Ruby Chatman, Stella Chatman, Rosie Chatman, and Baby Chatman.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories: daughter-in-law, Delores Profice; brother, Willie Chatman; sisters, Ann Ethel Cobb, Mildred Chatman, Shirley “Nancy” Smith (Kenneth), Delores Chatman, and Yvonne Chatman, grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

