Soccer coach’s truck stolen in Natchez Published 11:58 am Friday, December 2, 2022

NATCHEZ — Cathedral soccer head coach Dennis Hogue woke up to some bad news Friday morning. His white 2007 Toyota Tundra was stolen Thursday night between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Orleans street near the Malt Shop and Chevron.

He asks anyone with information to contact him or the Natchez Police Department and to be on the lookout for the truck. There is a white Cathedral ‘C’ sticker in the back windshield on the bottom left and a green Cathedral ‘C’ on the tailgate on the bottom right. License plate is a Louisiana tag. It is also has four wheel drive indicated by a 4×4 sticker on the left rear quarter panel.