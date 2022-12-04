Crime Reports: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Jenyvette Lajoy Brice, 39, 1407 George F. West Sr. Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $150.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Anthony Gerald Jackson, 30, 205 Oakland Drive, Natchez, on charge of discharging firearm in city limits. No bond set.

Latrevis Keiwayn Clay, 33, 742 25th Street, Gulfport, on charge of arson – dwelling. No bond set.

Jamerial Bruinte Davis, 26, 7 Horseshoe Circle, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Thursday

Three false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Seven traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Seven traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Commerce Street.

Fire on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Harassment on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on Duncan Park Road.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Illegal dumping on Grinnel Street.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Oakland Drive.

Disturbance on Ram Circle.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on Smith Street.

Two false alarms on Seragent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Alonzo Frank Brown, 41, Cedar Lane, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held without bond.

Javonte Lamar Butler, 23, Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charges of drive-by shooting and shoot into dwelling. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Parsons Road.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Cedar Lane.

Intelligence report on Wisteria Lane.

Civil matter on State Street.

Theft on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Winola Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Selma Road.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Parkway Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Terry Road.

False alarm on Andrew Drive.

Harassment on Jason Court.

Warrant/affidavit on Duncan Park Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Accident on Newman Road.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Avenue.

Civil matter on State Street.

Threats on Warbler Court.

Disturbing the peace on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Otis Jackson, 54, 186 Airport Road, probation violation. No bond set.

Daquante Meredith, 24, 4001 Carter St., probation violation. No bond set.

Sam Walker, 33, 4001 Carter ST, probation violation. No bond set.

Michael Brr, 48, 111 Cross St., probation violation. No bond set.

Lachoy Harris, 45, 114 Louisiana Ave., Waterproof, probation violation. No bond set.

Jaron Tate, 28, 5428 Sycamore Drive, Baton Rouge, aggravated second-degree battery. No bond set.

Julius bates, 27, 904 EE Wallace Blvd., felony possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Angela Bagbey, 39, 131 Lynwood Drive, theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. NO bond set.

Carlon Makeel, 29, 309 10th St., principal to the introduction of contraband into a penal institution (two counts). No bond set.

Kadeidra Scott, 25, 309 Tenth St., bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts) and child desertion (three counts). Bond set at $3,400.

Reports — Thursday

Juvenile problem on Bayou Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Simple battery on US 84

Reckless driving on US 84.

Civil matter on US 84.

Fire on Eagle Road.

Disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Unwanted person on Apple Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Search warrant on 10th Street.

Harassment on Bingham Street.

Resisting an officer on Bayou Drive.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 65.

Theft on Lynwood Drive.

Theft on Carter Street.

Attempted break in on Mack Moore Road.

Alarms on Elizabeth Road.

Nuisance animals on Doyle Road.