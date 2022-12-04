Helping you SEE and SMILE: Eye, dental clinic celebrates grand opening Published 7:30 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

Miss-Lou Eye Care and Milliken Family Dentistry hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for their new offices in Vidalia on Thursday evening.

The new 7,300 square-foot facility holds both a dentist’s office and an optometry clinic, helping their clients to see and smile.

Bridget Milliken, an optometrist who owns Miss-Lou Eye Care, has moved from 239 John R. Junkin Drive to the new office at 202 Advocate Row. There, she will provide routine eye exams and fittings for eyeglasses and contacts as well as treatment of an array of eye diseases and infections such as glaucoma or pink eye.

Tom T. Milliken III, DDS, also moves his dental practice of 13 years from Ferriday to Vidalia.

Construction on the building began in November 2021.