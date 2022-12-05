Bulldogs selected to All-District team Published 11:58 am Monday, December 5, 2022

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School placed 10 athletes on the All-District football team for the 2022 season. Five of those athletes were selected to the first team with four chosen for the second team and one selected to the third team.

First Team All-District

Traylon Minor, senior, running back

Mike Williams, senior, wide receiver

DaMarcco Blanton, senior, wide receiver

Jakel Irving, sophomore, wide receiver

Koren Harris, senior, defensive back

Second Team All-District

Charles Brooks, junior, offensive lineman

Lannen Moore, sophomore, linebacker

Jeremiah Tillery, sophomore, linebacker

Kaden Walton, sophomore, quarterback

Third Team All-District