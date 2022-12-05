Bulldogs selected to All-District team

Published 11:58 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Natchez High sophomore quarterback Kaden Walton loads up to fire a pass downfield in the first half against Brookhaven High on Friday. Photo by Cliff Furr/The Daily Leader

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School placed 10 athletes on the All-District football team for the 2022 season. Five of those athletes were selected to the first team with four chosen for the second team and one selected to the third team. 

First Team All-District

  • Traylon Minor, senior, running back
  • Mike Williams, senior, wide receiver
  • DaMarcco Blanton, senior, wide receiver 
  • Jakel Irving, sophomore, wide receiver 
  • Koren Harris, senior, defensive back

Second Team All-District

  • Charles Brooks, junior, offensive lineman
  • Lannen Moore, sophomore, linebacker
  • Jeremiah Tillery, sophomore, linebacker
  • Kaden Walton, sophomore, quarterback

Third Team All-District

  • Landen Sewell, senior, offensive lineman

