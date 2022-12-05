Bulldogs selected to All-District team
Published 11:58 am Monday, December 5, 2022
NATCHEZ — Natchez High School placed 10 athletes on the All-District football team for the 2022 season. Five of those athletes were selected to the first team with four chosen for the second team and one selected to the third team.
First Team All-District
- Traylon Minor, senior, running back
- Mike Williams, senior, wide receiver
- DaMarcco Blanton, senior, wide receiver
- Jakel Irving, sophomore, wide receiver
- Koren Harris, senior, defensive back
Second Team All-District
- Charles Brooks, junior, offensive lineman
- Lannen Moore, sophomore, linebacker
- Jeremiah Tillery, sophomore, linebacker
- Kaden Walton, sophomore, quarterback
Third Team All-District
- Landen Sewell, senior, offensive lineman