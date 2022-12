Jerry Pat McNeely, Jr. Published 11:01 am Monday, December 5, 2022

JONESVILLE – Celebration of life for Jerry Pat McNeely, Jr., 64, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Lismore Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. with Bro. Larry Wagoner officiating. Under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.