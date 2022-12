Sarah M. Thomas Published 11:02 am Monday, December 5, 2022

April 7, 1969 – Nov. 26, 2022

NATCHEZ – A Private Service for Sarah M. Thomas, 53, of Natchez, MS who died on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.