Weather Forecast — December 6, 2022

Published 2:25 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — “I try to think about egg nog, yule logs, Christmas trees and candy canes… If I just try to concentrate, it feels like Christmas everyday.” — Hannah Belle, a country singer from Red Lick. 

It might be a perfect week to break out the egg nog as a cool refreshing holiday treat. Warm weather is here this week as it will feel more like early March than early December.

Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy and eventually becoming sunny as the day moves along with a high of 78. Wind is expected to be at 10 to 15mph out of the South-Southwest with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night is supposed to be mostly cloudy with a low around 63. There will be a south wind.

Email newsletter signup

There was no rain within the past 24 hours.

Wednesday to Sunday will have chances of rain with the greatest chance being Sunday’s 50 percent chance of rain.

More News

Negotiations begin Tuesday between county and Concordia Parish to house some Adams County inmates in parish jail

Helping you SEE and SMILE: Eye, dental clinic celebrates grand opening

Thousands turn out on a beautiful night for city’s Christmas parade

GALLERY: Check out what is at the Merry Market in the Natchez Convention Center

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections