Weather Forecast — December 6, 2022 Published 2:25 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

NATCHEZ — “I try to think about egg nog, yule logs, Christmas trees and candy canes… If I just try to concentrate, it feels like Christmas everyday.” — Hannah Belle, a country singer from Red Lick.

It might be a perfect week to break out the egg nog as a cool refreshing holiday treat. Warm weather is here this week as it will feel more like early March than early December.

Tuesday is forecast to be cloudy and eventually becoming sunny as the day moves along with a high of 78. Wind is expected to be at 10 to 15mph out of the South-Southwest with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night is supposed to be mostly cloudy with a low around 63. There will be a south wind.

There was no rain within the past 24 hours.

Wednesday to Sunday will have chances of rain with the greatest chance being Sunday’s 50 percent chance of rain.