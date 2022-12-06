Barbara Jean Pollan Beetz Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

July 3, 1948 – Dec. 5, 2022

FERRIDAY – Services for Barbara Jean Pollan Beetz, 74, of Natchez, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Ferriday on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 12 p.m. with Bro. Brian Monahan officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Barbara was born on Saturday, July 3, 1948, in Grenada, MS to Richard Pollan and Bertha Mae Smith Pollan and passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Natchez, MS. She worked in the retail and service industry for more than 40 years being known for her flair of fashion and always being put together. Her love of people and socializing along with her gift of gab and sense of humor allowed many people to cross her path, never meeting a stranger. She enjoyed singing in her church choir, frequenting local shops, spending time with her family and friends, and traveling, but her greatest joy of all was talking and bragging on her daughter, Chassity. Her proudest achievement was obtaining her college degree in 2011 at the age of 62.

Barbara is preceded in death by her father, Richard Pollan, and her mother, Bertha Mae Smith Pollan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her only child, Chassity Cannon and her husband, Mark of Roxie, MS; her companion, Joe Gousett; brothers, Randy Pollan, Ricky Pollan, Rodney Pollan and Brandi, Ronnie Pollan; and sisters, Marjorie Hodge and Vicky Lee and her husband, Greg. She is also survived by her best friend, Bonnie Woodward, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Adams County Nursing Center, Debra Moore McClain, Compassus Hospice, Borum Family Clinic, Dr. Jack Rodriguez, Dr. Moore, and all staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s org (Alz.org) or The American Cancer Society.