Weather Forecast: December 7, 2022

Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

John R. Melton of Liberty served on the USS West Virginia when it was sunk at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were interred as unknown at the punchbowl in Honolulu. He was 23. (Submitted Photo | Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

“A date which will live in infamy,” – from Franklin D. Rosevelt’s speech to congress following the attacks onPearl Harbor.

NATCHEZ — On December 7, 1941 the Japanese empire attacked the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii in the early morning hours killing 2,335 Americans. Lest we forget the sacrifices of our servicemen on that morning and over the four years which followed.

Hopefully this morning is filled with peace some 81 years later as the day is forecast to start out cloudy and gradually turn to sunny. The high is 79 degrees and the low will be 62 with a south wind blowing around 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy helping keep the warm air and temperatures around.

Did you know there are 14 days until winter arrives? It sure does not feel like it outside. Thursday through Monday has chances of precipitation with the greatest chance being Sunday with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Take a moment to pause and reflect on the significance of December 7 and remember John R. Melton of Liberty. He served on the USS West Virginia when it was sunk at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 and his remains were returned home to be buried this summer.

