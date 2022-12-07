Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 1:
None. (No court on Tuesday, Nov. 29)
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 1:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Nov. 30:
Dekevionne Tyrell Buie, 22, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case dismissed.
Laquanda Lashea Cooks, 43, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: dogs running at large. Case dismissed.
Carlisha Dominique Jenkins, 28, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fine set at $1,120.50.
Sharonea Savage, 36, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Quiero P. Johnson, 35, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed.
Thaddeaus Mayberry, 43, charged with malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Case dismissed.
David Lionel Anderson, 32, found not guilty of DUI – 1st offense.
Joseph Dewayne Gauthreaux, 45, found not guilty after trial of DUI – 1st offense.
Lawrence Green, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to fleeing or eluding law enforcement officers in a motor vehicle. Sentenced to 45 days with 44 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.
Nikki Monique Owens, 28, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case dismissed.
Marlon Gatlin Jr., Age N/A, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.
Wednesday, Nov. 23:
Garrett Lee Beamer, 36, found not guilty after trial of violation of municipal criminal ordinances.
Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Nov. 28-Dec. 1:
Jaqueta Hawkins, 20, of Ferriday, fined $665.
Malcom A. Cagnolatti, 48, of Lake Providence, fined $510 for theft.
Lorraine Anderson, 59, of Ferriday, fined $290 for no vehicle registration.
Janet Williams, 60, of Ferriday, fined $250 due for illegal carrying of a firearm, first offense.
Roosevelt Lewis, 18, of Ferriday, fined $260 for illegal carrying of a firearm, first offense.