Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Adams County

Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Civil suits:

Estate of Karen K. Callaway.

DHS — Anthony D. Lewis.

DHS — Eric D. Graves.

Clarence Harris and Beverly Harris v. Elaine Washington.

Divorces:

Treneka R. Hardin v. Larry Hardin.

Marriage license applications:

Michael Ray Dulaney, 63, Silsbee, Texas to Cindy Lea Sellers, 61, Lufkin, Texas.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 23-28

Sarah T. Smith to Wesley Richard Steckler and Marjorie Minor Heltzel Steckler, land being a portion of lot 1 of Block No. 21 Williamsburg Addition.

D & B Investments, LLC to Compassionate Hearts Care, LLC, land commencing at a ½” iron pin marking the Southwest corner of lot 1 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Bobby G. Hall to Guadalupe Vigil Cantu, lot 25 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

T. Scott Kimbrell to Jordan Carriers, Inc., all that certain part and portion of lots 2 and 3 of the partition and division of Hunters’ Hall Plantation.

Laura Christine Irvin to Waters International Trucks, Inc., lot 4 of the subdivision of a portion of Somerset.

James Germany and Delena Renee Germany to James Germany, land beginning at an iron pin in a fence, being the southwest corner of Tract “R” Magnolia Acres Subdivision.

Layne B. Taylor to Michael Montgomery Rabb Jr., land situated on the southwesterly side of State Street, between Union and Rankin Streets.

James A. Merrill to George L. Wooten and Peggy W. Wooten, a 3.90 Acre Lot being lot 4-B of a Portion of Rokeby Plantation.

Spring Hill Plantation, LLC to James Terrell Foster and Patricia Foster, land beginning at an iron in the north right-of-way of Airport Road.

Mortgages:

Nov. 23-28

Marjorie Steckler and Wesley Steckler to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land being a portion of lot 1 of Block No. 21 Williamsburg Addition.

Compassionate Hearts Care, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, Fayette Branch, land commencing at a ½” iron pin marking the Southwest corner of lot 1 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Nugene Bruce and Tina Bruce to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lots 2 and 3 of the Division of Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Guadalupe Vigil Cantu to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 25 Montebello Gardens (Third Development).

Christopher Dale Neal to Pelican State Credit Union, lot 7 of Block “D” Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Bonnie L. Pyle to United Mississippi Bank, lot 3 of a subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Mary J. Washington to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 43 Linwood Subdivision.

Sierra Wallace to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 37 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 1

Civil cases:

LVNV Funding, LLC v. James Ward.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Kiser Lyles.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Daphne Belton.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brittany Davis.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Glendale Griffin.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jammie Dunbar.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jammie Dunbar.

Midland Credit v. Amy Orsulak.

Webb Furniture, LLC v. Arthur Lee Felton.

Webb Furniture, LLC v. Aisha Pulliam.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 28-Dec. 1

Civil suits:

Bank of America v. Christian Lee Brock.

Amerisave Mortgage Corporation v. Nahema Spicer.

Henry Schein Company v. Arnold E. Feldmand.

Second Round, LP v. Julie Odom.

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Kimberly M. Anderson.

Divorces:

Shalaina Bankston v. Nicholas Bankston.

Marriage license applications:

Hayden Dewayne Pounds, 19, Vidalia to Jessi Lynn Moore, 18, Vidalia.

Rahsaan Sukarr Lee, 46, Jena, La. to Loran Denise Thomas, 39, Ferriday.

Demarco O. Hawkins, 44, Ferriday to Thomansia Caprice Bailey-Gaines, 53, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Jeremy L. Walsworth to Stephanie Walsworth Burnette and Toxie Vernon Burnette, lot 39 Minorca River Lots.

Darnell Hines Jr., Mikela Hines, and Darnell Hines to Kimberly Ann Pryor, 1.45 Acres of lot 19 Red Gum Plantation.

Jacobs Properties of Ferriday, La. to Melarch Transportation, LLC, lots 2 and 3 of Block No. 193 of the Town of Ferriday.

Mortgages:

Jason Kenneth Mann and Kimberly Suzanne Thompson Mann to Riverland Federal Credit Union, lot 49 Cypress Shore Colony.

Kimberly Ann Pryor to American Pacific Mortgage Corporation, lot 19 Red Gum Plantation.

Daniel Scott Davis and Angela D. Davis to Delta Bank, lot 7 Holland Court Subdivision.