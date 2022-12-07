Crime Reports: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Terry Dewayne Townsend, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on either charge.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Saturday

Percy Johnson, 62, 19 ½ Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Ronald Gene Cox, 40, 148 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence, contempt of court: failure to appear, controlled substance: illegal possession/felony, and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. No bond set on simple assault/domestic charge, controlled substance: illegal possession/felony charge, and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia charge. Bond set at $727.50 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Carter Street.

Simple assault on Claiborne Street.

Alarm on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Perrault Street.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Property damage on Duncan Park Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Cathedral Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops at Marshall Funeral Home.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop at Bridge.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Lumber Street.

Threats on Perrault Street.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Missing person on Devereux Drive.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Madison Street.

Disturbing the peace on Garden Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Shoplifting on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Harassment on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North Pearl Street.

Reports — Friday

Nine traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Perrault Street.

Stolen vehicle on Orleans Street.

Three traffic stops on Mallan G. Morgan Drive.

Burglary on Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on Oakhurst Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Prentiss Street.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Tyler Emmanuel Brown, 23, Shannon Street, Monroe, La., on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on state highway, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license while driving, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Brad Kentrell King, 38, Stardust Road, Vicksburg, on charges of DUI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, child endangerment, and driving while license suspended. Released on $2,500 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Two disturbances on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Anderson Drive.

Threats on West Sulinda Street.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on Cottonwood Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Simple assault on Main Street.

Simple assault on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Beau Pré Road.

Hit and run on Windy Hill Road.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Doyle Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Cloverdale Road.

Accident on State Street.

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 2

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on Pinemount Road.

Two shots fired reports on Lincoln Heights Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Trespassing on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Stephen Welch, 39, 412 Davis St., Petal, business burglary. No bond set.

Jalen Richardson, 28, 611 Griffin St., Tallulah, possession of marijuana and possession of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Earl Day Jr., 44, 110 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, domestic abuse battery, phone harassment and stalking. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Jason Hebert, 42, 2034 Elanor St., possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. Bond set at $10,550.

Arrests — Saturday

Rami Whiteman, 26, 116 Cottonwood Drive, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Dustin Hailey, 29, 116 Cottonwood Drive, Ferriday, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Dylan Garland, 22, 123 Marrero Drive, Shreveport, hit and run, obstruction of justice, no insurance, fake motor vehicle insurance and reckless operation. Bond set at $2,765.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious person on Donald Drive.

Civil matter on US 84.

Loud music on Vidalia Drive.

Nuisance animals on Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Harris Road.

Theft on Mimosa Drive.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Warrant on Vidalia Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road.

Unwanted person on Rokofee Road.

Missing person on Belle Grove Circle.

Shots fired on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on Fisherman Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Disturbance on Doyle Road.

Unwanted person on Doty Road.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Bishop Street.

Theft on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Animal cruelty on E. Cottondale Court.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Galloway Street.

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive.

Domestic violence on Cottonwood Drive.