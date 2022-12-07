Damion Atkins Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

June 18, 1993 – Nov.28, 2022

SICILY ISLAND – Funeral services for Damion Atkins, 29, Baton Rouge, LA, formerly of Monroe, LA, who passed on Nov. 28, 2022, at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Sicily Island, LA, with Pastor Eric Price officiating. Burial will follow at the Richwood Memorial Garden Cemetery in Monroe, LA.

Damion was born June 18, 1993, in Ferriday, LA, the son of William Jefferson Wade and Cassandra Atkins Durel, and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruby Green, and his paternal grandfather, William Jefferson.

Damion Atkins leaves his loving memories to his parents, Cassandra Durel of Shreveport, LA; William Jefferson Wade of Monroe, LA; four brothers, Shonquille Atkins of Arkansas; Jim’terrious Atkins of Natchez, MS; Jarius Reed and Tydarius Reed; one sister, Takira Reed; paternal grandmother, Rena Mae Jefferson all of Monroe, LA; one niece; one nephew; a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com