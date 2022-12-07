Germaine Arnetha Thompson Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

March 26, 1957 – Dec. 1, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for Germaine Arnetha Thompson, 65, of Ferriday, who died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday with Pastor Charles Chandler officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Germaine was born March 26, 1957, in Natchez, the daughter of Monzell Deloris Brown Thompson and Richard Lee Thompson, Sr. She was a 1972 graduate of Ferriday High School and attended Southern University in Baton Rouge. Germaine retired from Vidalia Apparel in 2016. Ms. Thompson was a member of Harvest Baptist Church where she served as an usher. She held membership with the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 142 of Waterproof, LA. Germaine enjoyed cooking, word puzzles, and watching westerns.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jesse Thompson and Fred Brown; one sister, Barbara Ann Thompson; three aunts, Freda Jenkins, Ernestine Brown, and Katie Brown; two uncles, Levada Brown and Herman Brown.

Germaine leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Hernandez Cortez Thompson (Terri) and John A. Thompson (Barbara); one brother, Richard Thompson, Jr. (Brenda); one beloved sister, Cecelia Thompson; one niece, Meisha Thompson, whom she reared; devoted nieces, Tamika Lewis and Renata Lewis; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com