Lorna Lynn Rolfe Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Feb. 9, 1933 – Nov. 24, 2022

BASTROP, LA – Lorna Lynn Purnell Rolfe was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Natchez, MS and died Nov. 24, 2022, in Bastrop, LA. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Christ Episcopal Church, Bastrop, LA under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Bastrop.