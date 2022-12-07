Vidalia juvenile shooting victim treated at Merit Health Natchez Published 11:22 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — A shooting in Vidalia, Louisiana, Tuesday night has one juvenile seeking treatment at Merit Health Hospital in Natchez.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said this morning hospital personnel notified Natchez Police officers that they were treating a gunshot victim.

Once at the hospital, officers received three different stories from three juveniles involved.

Email newsletter signup

“One said they were on the Mississippi bridge when it happened. Another told us it happened on Lewis Drive. Another said it happened in Vidalia,” Green said. “Once we got in touch with Vidalia Police, we found out it did happen there.”

The juvenile was treated for his injuries.

In another incident last weekend, a Natchez Police officer putting gas in his car near Holiday Apartments heard gunshots.

“They were like two minutes getting there,” Green said. “When they got there, they found bullet casings, but nobody was there. It is amazing how they have their escape routes planned ahead of time.”

Officers discovered two cars had been hit with bullets and two bullets struck a building.

“They are looking at the NOLA camera footage now to determine the culprits,” she said.

The nonprofit Project NOLA provides police-grade crime cameras which are monitored at real-time crime centers.