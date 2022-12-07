Weather Forecast: December 8, 2022 Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

NATCHEZ — Nothing will warm you up like a fresh chocolate and pecan brownie to celebrate National Brownie Day this Thursday. Well, maybe the warm weather we have had this week.

Thursday is forecast to be Cloudy and eventually clearing into the afternoon. It’s the same old story just a different day this week. The high is 78 and the low is 63. A south wind will blow 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will have increasing clouds which should help to trap the warm air on the earth’s surface.

Natchez has not recieved any rain in the past day but could see some this weekend. Friday is a 20 percent chance of showers, Saturday is 50 percent and Sunday is 50 percent.

Maybe when Santa Claus comes to town he will be in swim trunks and a Hawaiian shirt. Enjoy the warm weather and bask in the rays of sunlight. Visions of a summer time pool might dance in your head. Clark Griswald from Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation can tell you all about it.

“Mele Kalikimaka is the thing to say, On a bright Hawaiian Christmas day.” – Bing Crosby