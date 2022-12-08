7 convicted in Concordia Parish of exploiting juveniles Published 6:20 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

VIDALIA, La. — Seven people were recently convicted and sentenced in Seventh District Circuit Court for illegal activity with juveniles.

In January 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit began proactively investigating those engaged in the exploitation and solicitation of minors online for sexual purposes.

As a result, over 40 subjects have been arrested who engaged in lewd conversation with what they believed to be a child, solicited for sex, possessed or transmitted pornographic images or traveled to meet up.

Also during the investigations, two registered sex predators traveled to meet what they believed to be a child, along with one subject who also traveled to meet, while out on bond for 6 counts of molestation of a juvenile in another parish.

Over the past months, the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has worked diligently to secure convictions in these cases, resulting in prison time, as well as the requirement to register as a convicted sex offender upon release.

The sentences are as follows:

Bradly Dyer, charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, was sentenced to two years hard labor.

Denny Boyd, charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with juveniles and 100 counts of sexual abuse of an animal, was sentenced to four years hard labor.

Kevin Prejean, charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles, was sentenced to 18 months hard labor.

William Ezell, charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor, was sentenced to four years hard labor.

Woodrow Robinson, charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor, was sentenced to 18 months hard labor.

Jody Acreman, charged with indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor, six counts of pornography involving juveniles, and sexual abuse of an animal, was sentenced to four years hard labor.

Ian Reed, charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, was sentenced to four years hard labor.

Sheriff David Hedrick, along with District Attorney Brad Burget and his office, are committed to protecting the community’s most precious resources, our children, and will continue to seek out those who wish to do them harm. Community members are reminded that if you see something, say something.