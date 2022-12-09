Alleged trespasser stabs landowner, charged with attempted murder

Published 9:06 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

FERRIDAY, La. — Authorities arrested a man in Ferriday who is believed to have stabbed a landowner after trespassing on private property.

Arrest records at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office show Jose Rios, 37, of Ferriday, had been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Brandy Spears, public information officer at CPSO, said Rios was sighted on private property off of Highway 15 in Ferriday on Tuesday.

Email newsletter signup

“The owner of the property confronted Rios and an altercation occurred,” she said. “During the altercation, Rios stabbed a male victim who was transported to a local hospital and is currently in good condition.”

Rios is detained on a $75,000 as of Friday.

More News

7 convicted in Concordia Parish of exploiting juveniles

Actress Kirstie Alley remembered from time filming in Natchez

A Royal Christmas Gift: Tickets being sold for luncheon with four former Miss Mississippis — including Natchez’s own Miss America

Children’s Christmas Tree Fund seeks donations, adds online option

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections