Alleged trespasser stabs landowner, charged with attempted murder Published 9:06 am Friday, December 9, 2022

FERRIDAY, La. — Authorities arrested a man in Ferriday who is believed to have stabbed a landowner after trespassing on private property.

Arrest records at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office show Jose Rios, 37, of Ferriday, had been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Brandy Spears, public information officer at CPSO, said Rios was sighted on private property off of Highway 15 in Ferriday on Tuesday.

“The owner of the property confronted Rios and an altercation occurred,” she said. “During the altercation, Rios stabbed a male victim who was transported to a local hospital and is currently in good condition.”

Rios is detained on a $75,000 as of Friday.