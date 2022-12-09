Crime Reports: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Kyser Nathaniel Edwards, 36, 7 Seals Lane, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Tuesday

Fantaisa McGowan, 28, 300 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Josafina Nunez Sotelo, 49, 111 Simonton Lane, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.00.

Arrests — Monday

Jacarius Martavis Moore, 19, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No bond set.

Quiero P. Johnson, 35, 106 Old U.S. Highway 84, Washington, on charge of petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Beaumont Street.

Four traffic stops on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on Orleans Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Commerce Street Extension.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Road.

Breaking and entering on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Pecanwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Drug related on Dumas Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Aggravated assault on Dumas Drive.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on McNeely Road.

Abandoned vehicle on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Disturbance on Robinson Street.

Intelligence report on Marin Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street Extension.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on East Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

911 Hangup on Live Oak Drive.

False alarm on Main Street.

Disturbance on McNeely Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Melvin Jackson, 29, No street address available, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Dixon Thomas, 31, Fondren Place, Jackson, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Zachariah Duane Combs, 45, Ridgewood Drive, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Barney Lee Hawkins, 26, Marion Avenue, Natchez, on charge of arson – structure: not dwelling/school. Held without bond.

Laura Aileen Middleton, 32, Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of bench warrant/failure to appear. Held without bond.

Kenyon Lequeaa Miller, 36, West Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charge of arson: – structure: not dwelling/school. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Tuccio Lane.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Carmel Church Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Harassment on Artman Road.

Threats on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop at Atkins Lumber.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Prisoner in custody on Park Place.

Dog problem on Nations Road.

Dog problem on Woodhill Drive.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on Nations Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Hillcrest Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Theft on Fieldview Road.

Accident on Davis Court.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Harassment on Elvira Lane.

Intelligence report on Hensley Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Patrick R. Coleman, 43, 8002 Hwy 124, Enterprise, domestic abuse, aggravated battery and child endangerment. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Bradley Dyes, 27, 603 Pine St., simple battery. No bond set.

Jacob Cobb, 19, 405 Cactus St., LaFeyette, second-degree battery. No bond set.

Jose Rios, 37, homeless, Ferriday, attempted first-degree murder. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Johnnie Stevens, 26, 26356 Louisiana Highway 15, Ferriday, probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Reports — Tuesday

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Juvenile problem on Carter Street.

Alarms on Margaret Circle.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Suspicious person on Poole Road.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Aggravated assault (stabbing) on Louisiana Highway 15.

Shots fired on Terry Circle.

Disturbance on Apple Street.

Reports — Monday

Miscellaneous call on Logan Sewell Drive.

Introduction of contraband at Louisiana Highway 15.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 900.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Animal cruelty on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on East Cottondale Court.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

James Lott, 22, 511 Florida Ave., possession of schedule IV drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Stephen Welch, 39, 412 Davis St., Petal, business burglary. No bond set.