Jon Clair Saunders Published 8:57 am Friday, December 9, 2022

BRANDON — Jon Clair Saunders, age 62, a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away December 7, 2022, at his home in Brandon. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jon was born October 10, 1960, in Natchez, MS, to John Henry Saunders, Jr. and Harriette Cornelia Van Sluis Saunders. He was married to Peggy Nelle Sims Saunders. Jon was a Journeyman Electrician and worked many years in that field. He was proud to receive his degree in Landscape Contracting from Mississippi State University but always had a love for the Ole Miss Rebels. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brandon, MS, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, watching his Ole Miss Rebels, and working with his friends at Kroger in Brandon, MS. He loved his family very much and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Saunders, Jr. and Harriette Cornelia Van Sluis Saunders, and his sister Linda Jeanne “Jeannie” Saunders Rollins Porter.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Peggy Nelle Sims Saunders; daughter, Molly Clair Saunders; brothers, Wayne “Sandy” Saunders (Sheila) and James Terry Saunders; sister, Janice Anne Saunders; sister-in-law, Maureen “Mo” Saunders; brother-in-law, Danny Rollins; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.