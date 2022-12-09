MDWFP changes educational session topic ahead of commission meeting

Published 12:02 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks will not host an educational session on the topic of Chronic Wasting Disease as originally planned. The department sent out a new meeting agenda ahead of Dec.15’s meeting. 

MDWFP was scheduled to host Jennifer Ballard, state veterinarian, and Cory Gray, research director, with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease. Mississippi’s first detection of the disease was in 2018 while Arkansas first detected it in 2016 in an elk. 

One of the commissioners had urged the public to attend the education session held at 9:30 to learn more about the disease at the November meeting. However, the updated agenda states the education session will be a review of the Special Response Team presented by Captain Steven Westerfield.

Email newsletter signup

All other agenda items remained unchanged and the business session of the meeting will start at 10 a.m.

More Sports

Finding the peace in all the racket

Alcorn’s Thomas inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Educational session to provide information on Chronic Wasting Disease ahead of MDWFP meeting

Additional birds diagnosed with HPAI in Louisiana, more reported cases in Mississippi

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections