Sandra Batieste Patton Published 8:56 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Oct. 9, 1953 – Nov. 30, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Sandra Batieste Patton, 69, of Natchez, MS, who died Nov. 30, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joseph Xavier officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com