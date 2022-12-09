Sandra Batieste Patton
Published 8:56 am Friday, December 9, 2022
Oct. 9, 1953 – Nov. 30, 2022
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Sandra Batieste Patton, 69, of Natchez, MS, who died Nov. 30, 2022, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Joseph Xavier officiating.
Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com