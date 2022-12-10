Live drive through nativity continues tonight at Highland Baptist Church Published 5:23 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

NATCHEZ — A live, drive through nativity is stationed around Highland Baptist Church tonight from 6 to 8 p.m., and Sunday night too if weather permits.

Bruce McCall said approximately 50 church members pose quietly inside nativity scenes that tell the Christian Christmas story from start to finish with 14 to 15 signs describing each scene from the Bible.

“This is a free event to add to the Christmas experience and to remind everyone why we celebrate,” McCall said. “There are homemade refreshments at the end where we can visit or you don’t even have to get out of your car.”