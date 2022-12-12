Jacqueline M. Waggoner Published 3:21 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

July 13, 1934 – Dec. 9, 2022

Services for Jacqueline M. Waggoner, age 88, of Natchez, Mississippi, who died peacefully on December 9, 2022, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Natchez, with Dr. Matt Martin, Associate Pastor, officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time at First Baptist Church.

Burial will follow with a graveside service at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Laird Funeral Home in Natchez.

A native of Great Falls, South Carolina, Mrs. Waggoner was the daughter of Beecher E. Morton and Ida E. Morton. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sister: Beecher E. Morton, II, James D. Morton, Earl F. Morton, and Mary Frances Morton Laughridge, and by her husband, Dr. Barthel D. Waggoner.

Jacqueline M. Waggoner graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor of science degree in 1956 and master of arts degree in 1957.

Mrs. Waggoner was an English teacher in public schools of Mississippi, Nevada, and Alaska.

Mrs. Waggoner was a member of First Baptist Church of Natchez, where she taught an adult women’s Sunday School class for many years, fondly known as the Joy class.

Survivors include Mrs. Waggoner’s children, Barthel Sean Waggoner (Christy), of Natchez, and Kimberly G. Waggoner, of New Orleans; grandchildren, Mason A. Waggoner and Bailey Grace Waggoner of Natchez, and beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pallbearers will be David Smith, Michael Baroni, Brad McDonald, Dusty Powell, Mitch Ballard, and Carter Austin.

The family gives special thanks and appreciation to the staff and nurses of Magnolia Village, The Columns Community Care Center, and Enhabit Hospice.

Donations may be made in Mrs. Waggoner’s memory to First Baptist Church of Natchez, Judge George W. Armstrong Library of Natchez, or to the charity of your choice.

The family is grateful for your prayers and love.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.