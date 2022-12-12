John Henry Arnold Published 3:19 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Mr. John Henry Arnold will be on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville, MS at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in the Midway Cemetery in Meadville, MS. Douglas West will be officiating the services, with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at Franklin Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Mr. John Henry Arnold, 80, of Bude, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Dominics Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was born on Sept. 08, 1942, in Swampers, LA, to Julius Cauley Arnold and Lessie Jordan Arnold.

He loved his family and spending time with his grandkids. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Email newsletter signup

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Betty Arnold; sisters, Judy Johnson, Loretta Gosserand and brother, J.C. Arnold.

Survivors are his daughter, Kim West (George); sons, Stacy Arnold (Carolyn), Tracy Arnold (Donna); grandchildren, Christy, Josh, Alex, Katelyn, Cassie, Thomas, Nikki, Leslie, Cheyenne, Kyra; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zachary, Samantha, Vada, Kimberly, John John, Justin Glynn, Riley, Warren, Kendall, Kaeson, Troy, Leah; and a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Danny, Adam, Thomas, Cody, Blake, and Blake.

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.