Louisiana woman dies in Natchez home; circumstances suspicious, sheriff says Published 4:59 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — A Clayton, Louisiana, woman has died in a Natchez home under suspicious circumstances.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to 19 U.S. 84, No. 1, for a stand by with AMR paramedics. When deputies arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman of Clayton, 30, according to a press release from Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten. Newman later died.

Deputies at the scene found the circumstances of the incident to be suspicious and called in investigators from the ACSO Criminal Investigation Division.

When investigators arrived on the scene, the scene was processed and evidence collected.

Subsequently, the homeowner, Richard Hudnell, 50, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

Patten said investigators are waiting on the medical examiner to determine the manner of death. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the forensic and physical evidence that was collected from the scene.