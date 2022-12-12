Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office investigating death of inmate arrested on an attempted murder charge Published 1:57 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Monday death of an inmate at the CPSO jail, law officials said.

Jose Rios, a 37-year-old inmate who was charged with attempted murder last Tuesday on Dec. 6, was reportedly found deceased in his cell from an apparent suicide around 4:45 a.m. on Monday.

Brandy Spears, public information officer at CPSO, said Rios was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. by the Concordia Parish Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been ordered, which is standard procedure for an in-custody death.

No further details can be released at this time, as the investigation is ongoing, Spears said.

Authorities arrested Rios in Ferriday after he allegedly stabbed a property owner while trespassing on private land off of Louisiana Highway 15 in Ferriday.

At that time, Spears said the property owner confronted Rios and an altercation occurred.

“During the altercation, Rios stabbed a male victim who was transported to a local hospital and is currently in good condition,” she said. Rios received a $75,000 bond on an attempted second-degree murder charge.