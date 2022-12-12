Weather Forecast: Severe weather possible on December 13, 2022 Published 2:06 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

NATCHEZ — Well the weather outside might be frightful but a campfire is so delightful.

There is not any snow in the forecast like Frank Sinatra sings in “Let it Snow, let it snow, let it snow!” but there is a chance for severe weather Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

NWS Jackson has placed Adams County in a enhanced risk for severe weather. Severe storms are possible, tornadoes are possible, damaging wind gusts up to 70mph are possible with golf ball sized hail. It would likely reach Lincoln County around 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. Flash flooding is also possible with localized rainfall of two to four inches possible.

Tuesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 74 and a southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday night will have a low of 60 degrees and south by southeast winds of 10 to 15mph and gusts of 30 mph. The chance for precipitation is 70 percent