Severe weather possible tonight, early Wednesday Published 9:34 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — Natchez, Adams County and Concordia Parish face an enhanced risk of severe weather between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

During the storm, “tornadoes, some strong, damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to golf ball size,” are possible, NWS states. The Adams County Safe Room at Liberty Road plans to open as a shelter in the event of a tornado watch, said Neifa Hardy, who is the community liaison with Adams County Emergency Management.

In that event, small pets would be welcome but must be kenneled, she said. While schools will be out of session before the weather hits, Hardy said some have after-school activities at 6 p.m. and later.

Email newsletter signup

“They haven’t made any decisions on whether to cancel those or not,” she said. “We have a weather briefing with New Orleans at 2 p.m. and we should know more at that time.”

With this storm, there is also a flood watch lasting from 6 p.m. through Wednesday afternoon.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” NWS states. “Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. … Heavy rain of two to four inches in less than three hours with local amounts of five to seven inches are possible.”

Hardy said sandbags and sand are available to county residents at two locations, Foster Mound Volunteer Fire Department and 35 Majorca Road, as well as to city residents at 233 1/2 Devereaux Drive — enter on the Old Washington Road side. Hardy said those who wish to fill sandbags at those locations should bring their own shovel. No shovel will be provided.

For more on flood safety, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.